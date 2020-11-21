Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KL. CIBC upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$82.50.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) stock opened at C$53.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$62.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.2800001 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

