Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGSPY. HSBC cut shares of Kingspan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

