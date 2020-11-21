Kimberly Schaefer Buys 27,500 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Director Kimberly Schaefer bought 27,500 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.