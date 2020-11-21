Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 210.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 104.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

