KeyCorp (KEY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 15th

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend by 115.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of KEY opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

