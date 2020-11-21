Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KTCC stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.44% of Key Tronic worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

