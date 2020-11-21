Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KEGX opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Key Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $78.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.
Key Energy Services Company Profile
