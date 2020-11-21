Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEGX opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Key Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $78.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

