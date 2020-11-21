Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ KFFB opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.47. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 94.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

