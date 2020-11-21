Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KFFB stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 94.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

