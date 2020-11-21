Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (KLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) stock opened at GBX 659 ($8.61) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.09 million and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 579.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 615.77. Keller Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 419.03 ($5.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 898.61 ($11.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51.

In other Keller Group plc (KLR.L) news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £307.85 ($402.21).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

