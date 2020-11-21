Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $130.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.63.

NYSE PNC opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

