KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stake Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 117.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $1,193,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.