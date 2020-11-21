Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.91.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $123.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 2.63.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $101,613,307.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,614,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400,215 shares of company stock worth $107,959,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 89.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 107,968 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 111.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

