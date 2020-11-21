Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,148 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRTX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $377,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,400,215 shares of company stock worth $107,959,617. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 2.63. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $123.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

