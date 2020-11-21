KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:KAR opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

