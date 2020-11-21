Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 1.05% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 29.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 58.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,775. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

