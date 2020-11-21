Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BP PLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $730.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $726.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

