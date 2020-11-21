Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $244.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day moving average of $281.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.90.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

