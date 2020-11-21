Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $4.75 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 190,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Maxar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $26.75 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

