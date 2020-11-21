Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $3.85 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,437,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 316,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,372,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total transaction of $2,443,227.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,990 shares of company stock worth $46,661,634. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $464.29 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

