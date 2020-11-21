Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $3.76 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

