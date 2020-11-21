Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $3.66 Million Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Coherus BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of CHRS opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,422 shares of company stock worth $322,923. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

