Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,875 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $520,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4,305.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $1,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $83.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

