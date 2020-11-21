Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 54.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,138 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 30,782 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SEA by 18.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SEA by 65.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SEA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,637 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SEA by 23.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SE shares. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd started coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $183.11 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $187.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.