Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 64,337 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of National Beverage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,531,000 after acquiring an additional 124,969 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in National Beverage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.