Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 38,000 Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Proofpoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1,974.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,204 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 36.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 516,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 137,680 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 281,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $22,435.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,110,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,853 shares of company stock worth $3,825,076. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.59.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.95. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

