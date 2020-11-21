Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 180,000 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 148.1% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,694,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,070 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 893.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 887,855 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 213.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,225,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 833,965 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $16,890,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 119.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,067,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 581,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $872,336.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,422 shares of company stock worth $2,445,178. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

