Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,377 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 386.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $79,404,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 100.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung acquired 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,160.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,213.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,744.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $56.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

