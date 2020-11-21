Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,160 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of NewMarket at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.5% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 14.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $367.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.08. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $498.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

