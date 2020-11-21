Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of ONE Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ONE Gas by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 184,890 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 37.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,217,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after acquiring an additional 89,476 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 52.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 10.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 62,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

NYSE:OGS opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

