Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 949,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,513 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,788,000 after purchasing an additional 252,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 784,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,949,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.