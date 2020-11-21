Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $179.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day moving average of $153.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $188.57. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

