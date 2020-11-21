Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 351,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Uniti Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Uniti Group by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

