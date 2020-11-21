Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,431,000 after purchasing an additional 135,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $69.26 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $663,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.