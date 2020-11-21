Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.55 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,087,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

PM opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

