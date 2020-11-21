Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.50 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,402 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,008,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 274,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.24.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,847 shares of company stock worth $1,699,934. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $91.66 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

