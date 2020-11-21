Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.21 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:GMED opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

