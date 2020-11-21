Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $5.92 Million in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Astec Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASTE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

