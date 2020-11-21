Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $5.30 Million in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 296,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Physicians Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $887,699.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

DOC opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

