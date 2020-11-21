Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $3.63 Million in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 256,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Clarus by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Clarus by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,395,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Clarus stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $448.24 million, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.05. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.