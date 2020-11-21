Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $3.56 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,797,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,229 shares of company stock worth $2,594,534 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.