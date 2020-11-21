Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $3.51 Million in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Sohu.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOHU. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 119,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the period. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $763.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.77.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

