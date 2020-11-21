Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.59% of GMS worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GMS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GMS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMS. ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

GMS stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $34.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

