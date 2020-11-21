Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.64 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 438.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 28.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in T-Mobile US by 45.5% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 94,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $8,123,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 55.5% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 246.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $132.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

