Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.95 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,364,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,801,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,380,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,584,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,064.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $914.32. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.