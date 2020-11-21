Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,023 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.93% of Despegar.com worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DESP. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,629,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,669 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 901,893 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,975,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 546,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 402,595 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DESP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE DESP opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

