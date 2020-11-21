Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 323.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $414.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.27 and a 200-day moving average of $358.71. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $429.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,341,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

