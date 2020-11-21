Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 75,042 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 183.9% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $41,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Twitter by 120.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4,481.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Twitter by 423,863.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 920,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 919,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $44.68 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $302,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,678 shares of company stock worth $4,455,725. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

