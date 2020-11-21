Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,186 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,630 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cree worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth about $121,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 20.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth about $17,092,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $22,015,000 after buying an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

