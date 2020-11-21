Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 174,302 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,568,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Insiders have purchased 40,880 shares of company stock worth $457,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

